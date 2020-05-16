KP allows resumption of public transport from Monday

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced resumption of public transport across the province from Monday, ARY News reported.

Provincial Information Minister Ajmal Wazeer, speaking in a media briefing said that provincial task force has decided resumption of the public transport in KP from Monday under the SOPs.

“The standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being compiled with consultation of district administrations,” the minister said.

Public transport fares would also be slashed in view of decreasing prices of petroleum to provide relief to general public amid coronavirus pandemic, he said.

The minister, however, clarified that softening in restrictions doesn’t mean that the disease has subsided.

Ajmal Wazeer said that barber shops and salons have been allowed to be opened on three days in a week i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The barber shops and salons would have to follow the SOPs set by the government.

In Punjab after Chief Minister Usman Buzdar granted approval for resumption of public transport across the province yesterday, the transporters today announced to slash fares by 18 percent after successful talks with the provincial authorities.

The Punjab govt had demanded transporters to decrease fares across the province in order to provide relief to people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Consensus has been made with Provincial govt to reduce fares by 18 percent across the province, announced President Punjab bus owners association today.

He said that the reduced fares will be applicable as soon as the public transport resumes.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government finalised the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of public transport across the province.

