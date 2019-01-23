KP Apex Committee approves 17,000 new jobs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Apex Committee on Wednesday approved 17,000 new jobs in different departments of the province, ARY News reported.

The Apex Committee meeting with KP Governor Shah Farman in the chair, gave green signal to a plan to construct a judicial complex for the tribal districts. Judicial force, investigation and operational policing system would be established in the erstwhile tribal region. The meeting also approved administrative staff for judiciary and police force in the tribal districts.

12,000 Levies and 18,000 Khasadar personnel would be merged in the police forces, the meeting decided. However 76,000 jobs would be created in education, health and other departments.

The meeting was told that the provision of Sehat Insaf Cards to 0.5 million people in the province would start in March.

Read More:KP Apex Committee reviews law and order situation

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed health department to take control of hospitals in Kurram, Miramshah and Mohmand districts. He also directed to make functional trauma center in the hospitals of Kurram and Parachinar.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Mazhar Mehmood Shaheen, Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Salahuddin Khan Mehsud and other civil and military officials were present in the meeting.

Comments

comments