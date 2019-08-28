PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar on Wednesday strongly condemned the brutalities committed by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir.

Those who participated in the debate include Parliamentary leaders of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak, PML (N) Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Maulana Lutfur Rehman of JUI (F).

Read More: Closely monitoring situation in occupied Kashmir: UN secretary general

The parliamentary leaders said India can’t suppress the Kashmir Freedom movement by abolishing the special status of Kashmir and use of brutal force against innocent Kashmiris.

They regretted silence of the United Nations over deteriorating situation and human rights violations in the occupied territory.

Read More: FM Qureshi discusses Kashmir situation with UK parliamentary delegation

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected members of the Assembly from Kurram, South and North Waziristan districts stressed the need for restoration of mobile phone service and clearance of mines from the area.

The house passed the National Disaster Management Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amendment Bill 2019.

The house will now meet again tomorrow.

Read More: European Union stresses political resolution of Kashmir issue

In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for the 24th consecutive day, today, as the occupation authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions.

Occupied Kashmir is under strict lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Comments

comments