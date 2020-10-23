KP Assembly condemns Nawaz Sharif’s Gujranwala speech

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif over his derogatory remarks against state institutions during his speech at the PDM rally in Gujranwala, ARY NEWS reported.

The resolution tabled by the PTI lawmaker Rabia Basri in the assembly condemned the remarks of the three-time former prime minister and said that fake allegations leveled by him were aimed at damaging the reputation of the country and its institutions.

It further demanded of the concerned authorities to immediately ban derogatory speeches from the PML-N leader.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif already faces a ban on the broadcast of his speeches on television owing to a decision from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

In its decision on October 1, the PEMRA barred television channels from airing the speeches of the absconding accused and proclaimed offenders.

The regulatory body in a handout issued on the day barred to broadcast the speeches and interviews of proclaimed offenders and absconders on national television. The PEMRA also barred the broadcast of any sort of debate on the possible outcome of the undergoing trials.

Read more: Court issues written order for forfeiture of Nawaz Sharif’s assets

The PML-N supremo was declared a proclaimed offender earlier in September and had refused to receive his arrest warrants. The arrest warrants were sent twice by-hand and once via Britain’s Royal Mail.

The court had summoned Sharif to appear before the court in a corruption case and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

Comments

comments