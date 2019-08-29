KP assembly passes resolution against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir  

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Indian atrocities and its move to scrap occupied Kashmir of its special status, ARY News reported.

The joint resolution was tabled by the KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai and opposition leader Lutfur Rehman in the house.

During the session, the lawmakers expressed solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and slammed Indian government over clampdown in the held valley. They were of the view that Indian occupation in occupied Kashmir was not acceptable at any cost.

It is pertinent to mention here that the whole nation will observe Kashmir Hour tomorrow (Friday) to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Radio Pakistan had reported.

According to details, the Kashmir Solidarity Hour will commence from 12:00 to 12:30 hours, in which sirens will sound all across the country and national anthem of Pakistan followed by national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be played. During national anthems, all the people and vehicles will come to a standstill.

