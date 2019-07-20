KP Assembly polls in tribal districts held in free, fair and peaceful manner: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) director elections Chaudhry Nadeem Qasim said on Saturday elections on all 16 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were held in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

Briefing the media about today’s elections outside the ECP headquarters, he said not a single incident of severe nature took place in any tribal district throughout the day.

Only four complaints of minor nature were received by the electoral body during the day, he added.

He extended gratitude to the departments concerned, people of tribal areas and the media for their support in holding elections in a peaceful way.

For the first time, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged tribal districts saw general elections taking place for 16 seats of the provincial assembly.

ECP had set up 1,897 polling stations in all the districts. Of the total, 554 had been declared highly sensitive and 461 sensitive.

Polling took place from 8:00am to 5:00pm as a large number of voters of the region exercised their right to franchise.

