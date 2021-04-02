KP bans intercity public transport amid COVID-19 surge

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has banned intercity public transport for two days in the wake of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the province, reported ARY News on Friday.

According to the secretary transport KP, the intercity public transport service will remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday (April 3 and 4), however, cargo vehicles and those transporting food items will be exempted from this restriction.

Public transport operating within the cities will also remain exempted from the ban, the transport department said.

Read more: Intercity public transport to operate at 50% capacity in Sindh

The decision came after Pakistan has reported 83 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 14,613 today (Friday).

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 56,347 and the positivity rate stood at 10.43 per cent.

Comments

comments