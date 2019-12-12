Web Analytics
Examinations for classes 8 to 12 will not be held under KP board

PESHAWAR: Provincial Ministry of Education, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to conduct examinations from classes 8 to 12 separate from the board, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision was undertaken by the provincial advisor on education, Ziaullah Bangash.

A formal notification in this regard has already been issued.

Classes 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 will have separate examinations from the provincial education board henceforth reads the notification.

Planning Minister Asad Umar taking to Twitter on December 6 said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government spent Rs18.8 billion on higher education – 14.6 per cent higher than the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government did in the last year of its term.

“In the last year of pml n govt 16.4 billion were spent on higher education development projects. In 1st year of pti govt we spent 18.8 billion. 14.6% higher,” he said.

“This year we are targeting for more than 30 billion.. double the last year of pml n.”

