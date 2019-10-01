KP govt announces new date for completion of BRT project

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced new date for the completion of Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The provincial government admitted its mistake for making another delay in the functionalisation of BRT project. The project will be completed by the end of 2019, said Shaukat Yousafzai.

KP information minister Shaukat Yousafzai, in his statement, said that the provincial government has made mistake by making the announcement for the completion of BRT project within six months.

“BRT project will be completed by the end of this year,” he said.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed on May 12 to work day and night for completion of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for early completion of the BRT project. Work should be done in double shifts for timely completion of the project. Issues including payments of contractors should also be resolved,” Mahmood Khan said in a statement while presiding over a meeting with the BRT project contractors.

The contractors apprised the KP chief minister about the issues faced by them. The director-general provincial development authority briefed the meeting about the development made on the BRT project. The chief minister said no compromise will be made on quality and timely completion of the BRT project.

In a statement earlier, Mahmood Khan had said that soft opening for the project would be held on March 23, which could not materialise. He had warned that the next course of action would be taken in case of delay.

CM Khan had directed the provincial inspection team to hold an inquiry to determine who was responsible for the delay and present him a comprehensive report on it. He had said strict action would be taken against those responsible for this. Mahmood Khan had said BRT Peshawar project was started for welfare and ease of poor people.

