PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday approved the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, proposing a hike in salaries by 25 per cent for government employees, ARY NEWS reported

According to details, the budget proposals were presented before the provincial cabinet for discussion and after its approval from the forum, KP CM Mahmood Khan also signed it.

The overall outlay for the KP budget is estimated at Rs1.118 trillion with Rs316 billion earmarked for the development portfolio. An amount of Rs250 billion was earmarked for the ‘Bandobasti’ districts of the province.

According to a previous report, an increase of 25 percent in the salaries of the government employees from grade 1 to 19 has been proposed in the KP budget, while 10 pc raise has been proposed for the government employees of above grade 19.

The minimum wage of workers would be increased to Rs21,000.

The government has allocated funds for Rescue 1122 new ambulances while the government will also announce the recruitment of new teachers in the budget 2021-22.

Read More: Budget 2021-22: Senate body rejects tax on charity, exemption for political parties

It is pertinent to mention here that besides the Centre, the Punjab and Sindh provinces have already tabled their budgets before the respective assemblies.

The Balochistan government will be presenting its budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 today. The budget outlay will be Rs500 billion for the new fiscal year while the development funding will be over Rs138 billion, besides other expenditures of more than Rs370 billion also planned for the next fiscal year.

Comments

comments