KP cabinet condemns India for revoking special status of occupied Kashmir  

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution against India for revoking special status of occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolution read that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government fully support vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Kashmir issue.

The government reiterated its commitment of continuing political, social and moral support to Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Chairing the cabinet meeting, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed all the departments to take monthly review of ongoing development projects.

He directed to ensure approval of PC-I from planning and development department within three months. The chief minister also directed to ensure maximum use of foreign development assistance funds in the projects.

Read More: Sindh Assembly passes resolution against revocation of special status for IoK

Earlier on August 5, the Sindh Assembly had passed a resolution to condemn elimination of special status to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the New Delhi government after the revocation of Article 370.

The resolution had stated that it was a condemnable move of the Indian government for removing special status to occupied Kashmir. It had urged the international community and Muslim Ummah to take notice of the development which is tantamount to depriving Kashmiris of their basic rights and a conspiracy to convert Muslim majority into minority by the Indian authorities.

