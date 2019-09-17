PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet has approved the merger of Levies and Khasadar Forces in the regular police force.

Presiding over the provincial cabinet meeting in Peshawar today, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said all the facilities and benefits of the police force will be given to Levies and Khasadar force, Radio Pakistan reported.

Later, briefing media men about the cabinet meeting, Provincial Information Minister, Shaukat Yousafzai said the cabinet approved a grant of four hundred and five million rupees for the establishment of a training center for special Levies Police in District Lakki Marwat.

The provincial cabinet also approved compensation amount of one hundred and seventeen million rupees to the affectees of Kanday Road accident in Upper Kohistan.

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited Pak-Afghan border at Torkham point and reviewed arrangements for the 24-hour opening of the border.

Talking to journalist, CM Mahmood Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally inaugurate round-the-clock operation service at Torkham border on Wednesday.

He said, “The opening of the border is aimed to promote trade activities to central Asian states through the route besides enhancing export of Pakistani products.”

The chief minister said the 24/7 opening of Torkha border was a longstanding demand of tribal people and the PM has ordered the opening for the facilitation of tribal people.

CM Mahmood said that Islamabad desires strong ties with Kabul and opening of Torkham border is part of the government’s efforts, adding that Khyber Pass had remained a trade route for centuries and opening of the border would usher a new era of prosperity in the region.

