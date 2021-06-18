Register your cars for as low as Re1 in KP, new budget document says

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly has Friday rolled out their fiscal budget for the financial year 2021-22 wherein the announced fee for registering a new car has been slashed to Re1, ARY News reported.

With the new announcement today, cars with engine capacities as low as 600cc to ones as high as 4000cc will be registered in the same fee.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra unveiled today the provincial budget 2021-22 with a total outlay of Rs1.118 trillion.

Taking to Twitter after presenting the budget in the provincial legislature, Jhagra said: “Pakhtunkhwa has fulfilled its promise with the Government employees; a record increase of more than 37% in pay and allowances, while also providing a handsome housing allowance in line with @ImranKhanPTI vision of housing for all.”

READ ALSO: Budget 2021-22: KP announces ‘record’ increase in salaries, allowances

According to the budgetary document, all government employees will get 10% ad-hoc relief allowance, 20% increase in functional or sectoral allowance (for those who are not drawing any special allowance), and 75 minimum increase in housing allowance.

Comments

comments