KP challenges PHC’s suspension of Advisers, Special Assistants

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has challenged decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC) to suspend the notification of provincial Special Assistants and Advisers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The provincial government has filed two petitions in the high court today seeking withdrawal of the court’s decision. In the second petition the government has pleaded for an early hearing of the case.

The petition said that the government was not served notice in the first hearing of the case.

The plea argued that the provincial advisers and special assistants were appointed as per the constitution and the law.

The high court had suspended notification of their appointment on Thursday.

Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai, responding to the court decision had said that the high court has declared appointment of advisers and special assistants as ‘unconstitutional’.

Yousufzai said that the constitution have room for appointment of five advisers, while the province has appointed three advisers.

“Advisers and special assistants are also running matters in other provinces,” provincial minister said.

He said the government was discussing legal aspects of the case with experts and would respond after going through the court’s order and grounds for the court decision.

A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Ikram Ullah and Justice Rooh-Ul-Amin had heard the case.

Former deputy speaker provincial assembly Khushdil Khan had filed writ petition against the appointment of special assistants and advisers.

A notification issued this year notified appointments of Ajmal Wazir, Ziaullah Khan Bangash, and Hamayatullah Khan as provincial advisers and Abdul Karim Khan and Kamran Bangash as special assistants in provincial government.

