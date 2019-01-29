KP chief minister, visits, South Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday along with Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood visited South Waziristan, ARY News reported.

They visited different places including an agricultural park in Wana and Sholam Model Hospital. The chief minister was briefed about the park, while he reviewed the facilities being provided at the hospital.

Mahmood Khan said practical measures were being taken to establish a medical college in Wana.

Read More: PM Imran briefed on security situation, development projects in N Waziristan

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking keen interest in progress of tribal areas. An era of prosperity and development is going to usher in those districts which have been merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said while addressing a jirga.

The CM said special attention was being paid to the sectors of health and education. The infrastructure of durable services, rule of law and justice would be established in the new districts, he said.

He also said that small dams would be built in Waziristan.

Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar on Tuesday visited the Line of Control, said the army’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Army commander lauded the officers posted at the LoC for their vigilance, readiness and high morale to respond to any misadventure from the enemies.

Comments

comments