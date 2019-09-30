KP CM inaugurates gas supply line in Dara Adamkhel

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mehmood Khan on Monday inaugurated gas supply line in Dara Adamkhel, ARY News reported.

The project, which has been completed with the cost of Rs 350million will help in supplying gas to the five clans of Dara Adamkhel, said Mehmood Khan, while addressing the inaugural ceremony.

Focusing on the development of the tribal districts, the CM said the amount of Rs.83billion will be spent, yearly for the uplift of the tribal districts.

On the occasion, he also announced to provide gas to other deprived villages and asked authorities concerned to form a feasibility report.

Mr. Khan also announced up-gradation of the Dara Adamkhel hospital and construction of a Girls college

Back in the month of March, a 32-kilometer gas pipeline was also inaugurated by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, in Peshawar’s Achani Bala area.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister had said the project would upgrade the gas line along the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route, injecting the much-needed gas supply to the existing network to resolve the public grievances of low gas pressure, extending the facility to households, and fulfilling the demand for the industrial consumption too.

