KP CM visits Lady Reading Hospital on masses’ complaints  

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the complaints, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Saturday visited Lady Reading Hospital and inspected available facilities, ARY News reported.

Mr Mehmood Khan visited different Neurology, Cardiology and other wards in his visit to city’s largest medical facility.

He showed his resentment over shortage of the doctors in Neurology wards.

“Shortage of doctors and the negligence in proving medical facilities will not be tolerated at any cost,” he warned the administration of the hospital.

Earlier on January 7, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan had said that the provincial government decided to computerise the hospital system.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan said that a full-fledged information technology (IT) department would soon be established to close liaisons with the hospitals across the province.

The minister said that availability of medicines and basic health units would be computerized to facilitate the patients.

