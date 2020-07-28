Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM inaugurates Havelian Thakot Motorway

HAVELIAN: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that it is responsibility of the government to provide job opportunities to people, ARY News reported.

Mahmood Khan was addressing inauguration ceremony of Havelian-Thakot section of Hazara Motorway today.

The motorway will usher this area on the path of progress, KP chief minister said.

Talking on promotion of tourism in the province, Mahmood Khan said, it will create employment opportunities for local people.

Construction work of Havelian-Thakot section of Hazara Motorway was recently completed.

One hundred and eighteen kilometer long motorway section has been completed at a cost of more than 133 billion rupees.

This section of the motorway starts from Havelian, passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari and ends at Thakot.

The Motorway has five tunnels two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra. Up to Haripur it is six-lane highway, while from Havelian to Mansehra portion is four lanes and Mansehra-Thakot section has two lanes.

