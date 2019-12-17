PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday arrived in Mohmand district where he met tribal elders and visited newly-constructed Mamad Ghat Cadet College, ARY News reported.

CM Mahmood Khan visited Mohmand district today and met tribal elders besides reviewing the progress of ongoing development projects.

While addressing the tribal elders, CM Khan said that the provincial government is committed to ensuring successful implementation of the merger of KP and tribal areas.

He added that it is the top priority of the KP government to fully activate national institutions in the tribal districts. The chief minister reiterated that the development budget of the tribal districts was increased up to Rs83 billion from Rs24 billion by the present government.

During his visit to Mohmand’s Mamad Ghat Cadet College, Mahmood Khan was briefed that the education centre was constructed on 77 acres of land with the expenses of Rs760 million within the time period of 14 months. The cadet college has capacity for 900 students besides having boarding facilities for 400 students.

He was told that academic sessions will be commenced in the college in the next few months. CM Khan was also apprised that the administration of the cadet college allocated special quota for the students belonging to Mohmand and Bajaur tribal districts.

Earlier in August, KP CM Mahmood Khan had inaugurated 132KV grid station at Michani in Mohmand district which was completed at a cost of 467 million rupees.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief minister said the grid station will provide electricity to Mohmand Marble City which will result in the promotion of the marble industry in the area.

Khan termed inauguration of the station as a milestone towards development and economic stability of the tribal areas.

