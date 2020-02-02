KP CM directs to speed up work on ‘Peshawar Revival Plan’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on ‘Peshawar Revival Plan’, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar, CM Mahmood ordered to remove unnecessary security barricades from the motorways across the city.

On the occasion, the KP CM sought a report on rehabilitation of drug addicts and ordered a province-wide crackdown against drug peddlers.

