KP CM cancels PST test after paper leaked on social media

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced to cancel the primary school teacher (PST) test in 13 districts of the province after the leakage of question paper on social media, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued from the provincial authorities, a re-test would be held in all the districts where the PST test was cancelled over leakage complaint within the next 15 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PST test was held on February 07 in different districts of the province, however, ahead of the written examination for hiring, the question paper was leaked on social media.

The provincial inspection team and deputy commissioners of the concerned districts recommended the provincial government to cancel the test.

According to the handout, the districts where the test was cancelled included Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Bannu, Karak, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Malakand, Battagram, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, and Buner.

It is pertinent to mention here that scandal involving paper leaks have been reported in the country and recently Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam paper leak.

In January this year, the anti-corruption authorities arrested two more officials in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) paper leak scandal, bringing total arrests to six.

Those arrested included the Higher Education Commission (HEC) consultant and regional head of the PPSC Bahawalpur for their alleged role in leaking the commission’s paper.

