KP CM to inaugurate Shandur polo festival tomorrow

CHITRAL: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate a three-day Shandur Polo Festival tomorrow (Sunday).

The annual sporting event will be held at the world’s highest polo ground situated at a level of 3800m.

The ground is also called the Roof of the World where the polo tournament has been played annually since 1936.

The government has announced to operate special flights to and from Chitral to facilitate the foreign tourists who are expected to visit the festival.

According to officials, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate two special flights from Islamabad to Chitral.

All the arrangements for the event have been finalised with special security measures in place to deter any untoward incident.

Around 100,000 tourists and polo fans are expected to attend the festival. A special helpline has been set up to facilitate visitors

Comments

comments