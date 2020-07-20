Web Analytics
Eidul Azha code of conduct: Banned orgs barred to collect sacrificial hides in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has issued a code of conduct for the collection of sacrificial hides and funds on the forthcoming Eidul Azha festival, ARY News reported on Monday.

The provincial government has released a notification in this regards, stating that the banned organisations will be barred to collect sacrificial hides by using their own or other names.

Moreover, the welfare organisations could submit their applications in the deputy commissioners’ offices to get the registration certificate, NOC and affidavit.

Read: Eidul Azha: Sindh issues code of conduct for collecting sacrificial hides

KP authorities ordered deputy commissioners to decide over the applications within five days after submission. The usage of loudspeaker for collecting sacrificial hides and donations will also be banned across the province.

The government warned strict action in accordance with the law against the violators of the code of conduct.

