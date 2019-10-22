KP cabinet approves compensation package for operation affectees

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Monday approved special compensation package for affectees of military operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan.

According to the details, the amount agreed upon as compensation included Rs2.8 billion for Mir Ali Bazar and Rs331 million for Miran Shah Bazar.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in its meeting in Peshawar today approved the notification declaring 49 new tehsils including merged districts as local areas for the purpose of conducting incoming local bodies elections.

Presiding over the cabinet meeting, CM Mehmood Khan said that the government was taking practical steps to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities for timely conducting local body elections.

Earlier on January 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would fulfill all the promises made with the tribal people.

Talking to a group of legislators hailing from tribal districts, PM Imran had said that for the first time in the country’ history, the incumbent government had given priority to the uplift of tribal districts.

The prime minister had said that the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the people in newly merged districts.

