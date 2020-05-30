KP reports 473 new coronavirus cases, eight more deaths

PESHAWAR: At least 473 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 9,067, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, eight more coronavirus deaths were reported within 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 453.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 2,809 in the province.

Earlier on May 29, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had recorded 13 more COVID-19 deaths as the number of people that had succumbed to the the virus reached 445 in the province.

Read More: 13 more die of coronavirus in KP, provincial death toll reaches 445

According to spokesperson of KP health department, a total of 225 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the last 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 9067.

2,731 patients infected with the virus had recovered from the ailment including 38 during the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the country had soared to 64,028 and 1,317 respectively, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Comments

comments