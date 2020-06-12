Coronavirus cases reach 16,415 in KP

PESHAWAR: The total count of coronavirus cases reached 16,415, whereas, 10 more deaths were reported during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Friday.

The death toll in KP reached 642 after 10 more deaths on Friday, whereas, 4,072 patients recovered from the virus so far.

5,851 out of the total number of cases were reported on the provincial capital Peshawar and the death toll stood at 335.

On June 8, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had taken major steps to fight COVID-19 pandemic including a decision to issue uniform policy guidelines to all teaching hospitals for infected patients.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had chaired a meeting of the task force on coronavirus which was attended by provincial ministers, Corps Commander Peshawar, chief secretary, Inspector General Police (IGP) and other high-level officials. The participants of the meeting reviewed the situation of smart lockdown imposed across the province. They also reviewed the measures taken to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) set up for different sectors to contain the spread of virus.

KP CM Mahmood Khan had directed to ensure implementation of SOPs and asked authorities to shut the businesses over any kind of violation.

It was decided to increase the capacity of teaching, district, tehsil headquarter hospitals. Mahmood Khan said that the authorities should provide resources to the teaching hospitals to meet the requirement for treating COVID-19 patients.

The provincial government had decided to issue uniform policy guidelines to all teaching hospitals for COVID-19 patients across the province. They also mulled over naming specific hospitals dedicated to treat only COVID-19 patients.

Comments

comments