KP reports 153 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

PESHAWAR: As many as 153 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), taking the provincial tally to 2313 on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of KP health department, at least eight people eight people died of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. He maintained that the death toll in KP now stands at 122.

The spokesperson said that 614 patients have recovered from the disease thus far in the province.

Read More: 88 new cases, 41 recover as KP sees two more coronavirus deaths

Earlier on April 24, 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), taking the provincial tally to 1,541, according to the health department.

It had said 31 of the new cases had been confirmed from quarantine centres for Torkham and international flight returnees.

Two more deaths had been recorded, pushing the number of people who had so far died from the disease to 85.

Comments

comments