Death toll reaches 334 as 16 more lose life to COVID-19 in KP

PESHAWAR: Sixteen COVID-19 patients have lost their lives within one day, taking the death toll up to 334 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Monday.

The KP health department confirmed 334 more people tested positive for coronavirus within 24 hours while took the total number of patients to 6,230 across KP.

The Monday’s death count due to coronavirus was recorded high in the provincial capital as 12 out of 16 people were belonging to Peshawar.

Read: Public transport fares cut by 18 to 25pc in KPK: Ajmal Wazir

The statistics showed that 199 out of 334 people were died of coronavirus in Peshawar. The total count of COVID-19 patients in Peshawar stands at 2,412, whereas, 1,944 people recovered from the virus.

On Sunday, the province had witnessed 13 coronavirus deaths while the new infections were 214.

Comments

comments