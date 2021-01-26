KP reports 218 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

PESHAWAR: As many as 218 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine virus-related deaths have been reported in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the COVID-19 figures shared by the KP health department, the province has so far witnessed 65,958 cases of the infection while 1857 people have lost their lives while battling coronavirus.

“The province has witnessed recoveries of 388 patients in the past 24 hours,” the health department said adding that so far 60,950 patients have recovered from the infection.

It further said that there are still 3,151 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

COVID-19 Positivity ratio country-wide

The highest test positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded in Hyderabad at 25.76 percent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Tuesday.

The countrywide COVID-19 tests positivity ratio stands at 4.40pc, as the number of critically ill patients reached 2,228.

Province-wise, Sindh recorded Covid-19 positivity ratio at 7.29pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 12.5pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3.42pc, Balochistan 1.38pc, Punjab 3.86pc, Islamabad 1.33pc and Gilgit-Baltistan 0.00pc.

The second highest positivity ratio was witnessed in Karachi, which is 11.62pc and Peshawar 10.27pc, according to the NCOC statement.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in Mirpur Azad Kashmir was recorded 18.75pc, Lahore 6.42pc, Rawalpindi 3.14pc, Faisalabad 2.92pc, Multan 3.63pc, Gujranwala 0.71pc, Bahawalpur 2.53pc, Swat 0.79pc, Abbottabad 0.25pc and Quetta 1.05pc.

Overall 286 coronavirus patients have been on ventilators countrywide, including 92 patients in Lahore, 27 in Multan, 05 in Rawalpindi, 81 in Karachi, 41 in Peshawar and 30 in the capital city of Islamabad.

