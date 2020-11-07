KP COVID-19 tally reaches above 40,000 cases  

PESHAWAR: As many as 112 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Saturday during the last 24 hours, bring the provincial virus tally to 40,397, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the KP health department, no virus-related deaths have been reported in the province during the past 24 hours.

The province also witnessed the recovery of 66 patients during the single day, the health department said bringing the overall recoveries from COVID-19 to 38,021.

The authorities further said that the number of active cases of the infection in the province stands at 1088.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

As many as 20 more patients of the coronavirus died overnight, lifting the country’s death toll to 6,943, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,502 fresh infections emerged during the past 24 hours. The NCOC report said that 34,400 tests were conducted against which 1,502 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

The NCOC announced that total active coronavirus cases in the country had reached 16,912 while 317,898 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

Furthermore, the Sindh province on Saturday also crossed the 600 cases mark for the first time since July after Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that they performed 9,995 tests during the last 24 hours that resulted in 620 COVID-19 cases.

