Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 6 new COVID deaths: health department

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department reports six new fatalities in the province attributable to COVID in its daily tally on Monday taking overall deaths to 1,419, ARY News reported.

In the past 24 hours, the newly reported cases were 402 taking the infection numbers across KP province to 50,078.

On the other hand, those to have recuperated from the virus have reached 36 today.

READ: Sindh reports highest single-day death toll from Covid-19 since July

Sindh province reported 41 deaths from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, the highest death toll since July, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Monday.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the province has reached 3,060, said the Sindh chief minister today.

The chief minister said that 12,442 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,726 cases that constituted 13.9 per cent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,076,519 tests have been conducted against which 186,212 patients were diagnosed, of them 87 percent or 160,933 have recovered, including 1352 overnight.

