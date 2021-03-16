KP records 10 new Covid casualties, 440 fresh cases

PESHAWAR: As the pandemic returns for the second time in its third wave, the daily statistics have reflected it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which reported 10 new deaths on Tuesday owing to the virus taking the total death tally to 2,179, ARY News reported.

The provincial health department said the province has conceded 440 fresh covid cases in the course of 24 hours which means the province has so far recorded 76,819 novel coronavirus infections.

On the other hand, the health department shared that 243 infected patients have recovered in the course of this span in the province which amounts to a total of 71,104 recoveries so far.

It may be noted the number of active and under treatment Covid cases in KP is 3,536.

