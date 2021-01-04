KP concedes 245 new daily Covid cases with 8 deaths

PESHAWAR: In the daily Covid report Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conceded eight deaths on Monday taking the total fatality numbers to 1,683 since Covid outbreak, ARY News reported.

The provincial health department said with 245 new people having tested positive today for the virus in the province, the total tally has reached 59,729.

On the other hand, the health department said daily Covid recovery stood at 149 as total recovered patients now total at 54,668 across the province.

READ: Sindh reports 855 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Separately today, the novel coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected as many as 855 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 3,623 in the province.

He maintained that 855 more people tested positive for the coronavirus during the same period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 219,452 in the province. The chief minister said that out of the 855 new COVID-19 cases, 791 emerged only in Karachi.

Comments

comments