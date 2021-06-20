Covid devours 7 new lives in KP, infects 102 more people

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has Sunday reported seven new Covid-led casualties in the 24-hour period as well as 102 fresh infection cases, ARY News reported.

With new casualties reported today, the provincial death toll has reached 4,269 today according to the health department of KP.

Other than the fresh 102 cases reported today, the KP health department also said some 190 people have reported recovery from the virus as well.

Separately today from another province, as many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh, the chief minister said that 595 new cases emerged when 13,985 tests were conducted during the period.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,341 in the province. According to the statement, out of 595 new cases, 377 have been detected from Karachi. The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

