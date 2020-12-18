Covid daily: 11 including doctor killed in KP with 427 new infections

PESHAWAR: In the past 24-hour period on Friday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) daily COVID numbers have shown 11 new deaths related to the virus which upped the count to 1,521 total deaths since the virus outbreak, ARY News reported.

On the other hand, 427 people newly tested Covid positive in the same 24-hour period, the health department of KP said in its daily briefings on the global pandemic.

The total infections have reached 54,448 across the province according to the official health department figures.

On the other hand, with newly recovered 172 Covid patients, according to the daily numbers, mean total recoveries have reached 48,426 in KP, health department said.

It is pertinent to note that just today another doctor in KP lost his life, after contracting coronavirus.

Dr Muzaffar Sayed contracted coronavirus while discharging his duties and was under treatment at the Sedo Teaching Hospital. He breathed his last on Friday and lost his life at the hospital, the Provincial Doctors Association(PDA) said. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 37 doctors in the province so far.

Earlier, a senior medic named Dr Sultan Zeb died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Peshawar.

