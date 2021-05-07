Covid daily: virus devours 25 new lives in KP, leaves 630 infected

PESHAWAR: As the novel coronavirus continues to run amok in the country well into its third wave, the health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province reported Friday 25 new Covid deaths and 630 fresh infections, ARY News reported.

The new casualties reported today due to the virus take the provincial death tally to 3,562, according to the provincial health department.

Moreover, the health department also confirmed KP stands with 123,150 Covid cases with fresh ones reported today.

READ ALSO: No eid holiday for healthcare staff amid pandemic, Sindh notifies

Separately today from Sindh, as the country fends off the global pandemic woes propping up in the third wave, the government of Sindh notified that private hospital staffers will be on duty while vaccinations center shall too remain open sans three eid days.

According to the notification released by the Sindh government, except for the three gazetted Eid days, from 13- to 15 May, the vaccination centers will remain open on all federally announced holidays.

Eid holidays have been canceled across Sindh for all healthcare workers on the government of Sindh’s payroll, that is, in view of rising Covid trend.

