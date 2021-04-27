KP reports 45 new Covid deaths, 935 fresh infections

PESHAWAR: In the past 24-hour period on Tuesday, the Covid disaster claimed new 45 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province while 935 fresh cases have further emerged out of tests conducted, ARY News reported the health department daily briefings.

According to the health department statistics they shared with media in today’s briefings, the new Covid deaths reported today take the provincial toll to 3,201 since the outbreak of the virus.

Also, the fresh cases reported today by the KP health department take the provincial tally of all the cases reported in the province to 115,596, however, the same briefing noted that in the same daily period today 2,006 new recoveries also materialized in the province.

Today’s recoveries mean about 151,000 have recovered from the virus and tested negative, according to the health department.

READ: Pakistan records 4,487 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 10.20%

It is pertinent to note that today on a national level Pakistan has witnessed 142 more coronavirus deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 17,329.

According to the government’s database for tracking the spread of coronavirus, 142 people died of Covid-19 in a single day.

As many as 4,487 new infections surfaced during the past day. The national tally of confirmed cases currently stands at 804,939.

Comments

comments