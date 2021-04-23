Covid continues to haunt KP with 37 new deaths, 1265 fresh infections

PESHAWAR: The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has Friday posted 37 new Covid deaths in the past 24-hour period as it takes the casualty toll to 3066, ARY News reported.

In this period alone, the KP health department noted in its daily briefings, the province has conceded 1,265 fresh cases of Covid infections. This number takes the total provincial case tally to 112,140, the health department confirmed.

Separately, the same briefing today added that about 945 new cases, previously infected with the virus, have recovered today.

Total recoveries from the global pandemic in KP, including numbers today, reach 94,675.

It may be noted that earlier today, Pakistan reported 144 more coronavirus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 16,842.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 144 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,870 new cases were reported during the said period.

