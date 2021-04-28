KP loses new 37 lives to Covid, reports 927 fresh infections

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province continues to suffer as the global pandemic befalling the country further claimed on Wednesday 37 new lives there, with fresh 927 infections being reported according to the health department’s daily figures, ARY News reported.

According to the health department of KP, the province’s death toll due to Covid-19 has risen to 3,238 with new deaths reported for the past 24-hour period today.

Also, for the fresh cases reported today, the registered active cases posing virus-career threats to the province now reach 11,943 according to the health department numbers.

READ: PIA special planes depart for China to bring COVID-19 vaccine

In the country’s fight on the Covid front today, three special planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have departed for China to bring 1 million COVID-19 vaccines.

The PIA Boeing 777 planes will start arriving in Islamabad from Thursday morning along with 1 million coronavirus vaccines. The special planes were sent to China over the directives of the Centre and the health ministry in order to expedite the process of vaccine supplies across the country.

The first plane is expected to land in Islamabad at 8:30 am; the second at 12:30 pm and the third plane at 12:00 midnight.

