KP deputy commissioners get special powers; notification issued

PESHAWAR: In a major development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Wednesday handed over special powers to the deputy commissioners in the province under chapters six and nine of the penal laws, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the KP government, the deputy commissioners would be able to take action under chapters six and nine of the Pakistan penal Laws.

The orders will come into effect immediately, the notification read as the deputy commissioners would be able to take action under articles 108-A, 153-A, 295-A and 505-A of the penal laws.

The order while detailing the powers said that it gave powers to the DCs against persons organizing or inciting any other person to organize, and exercise, movement, drill or other similar activity intending that the participants in any such activity shall use or be trained to use criminal force or violence against the state or any group.

The officials would be allowed to take action against elements who promotes or incites, or attempts to promote or incite violence, enmity among groups on grounds of religion, race, place of both, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities.

The deputy commissioners will be able to take action against elements insulting any religion and inciting religious hatred.

The officials could also take action over anti-state remarks, besides taking action against elements over inciting or causing offence against the state and its institutions.

An action could also be taken against any person endangering national harmony whether living within or outside the country.

The DCS will be able to take action over remarks inciting treason against the federal and the provincial governments.

