KP doctor Aliya Sarfraz dies of COVID-19 in Islamabad  

PESHAWAR: Another frontline health worker, Dr. Aliya Sarfraz, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday lost her life owing to COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

Dr. Aliya Sarfraz was posted at the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and remained admitted to a private hospital in Islamabad. She lost her battle against coronavirus today, said the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA).

The association said that as many as 27 doctors have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19 in KP province.

The doctors’ body on Sunday said that 1240 doctors have been infected by COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province so far.

Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) highlighting infections in the provincial healthcare sector stated that 398 nurses contracted novel coronavirus while working on the front line.

Moreover, 1132 other provincial health workers were infected by the disease, the PDA said in a statement.

Read More: Another KP doctor succumbs to Covid-19

During the pandemic 43 health workers, including four nurses, have been martyred by novel coronavirus infection. “Eight paramedics and six other healthcare workers also martyred by the COVID-19 in KP,” the association said.

The doctors’ body complained that the families of the martyred health workers were yet to be given the martyrs package. The doctors and other health workers have also been deprived of the corona risk allowance, announced by the government.

Comments

comments