KP doctors end strike after negotiations with govt

PESHAWAR: The hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will re-open from Wednesday (today) after doctors ended their strike on Tuesday following successful negotiations with the provincial government.

Doctors in government hospitals across KP had been protesting for the past six days after associate professor Dr Ziauddin alleged that provincial health minister Hisham Inamullah Khan assaulted him.

Outpatient departments (OPDs) at all government hospitals remained closed due to protesting doctor’s association that led to numerous difficulties for patients.

The disgruntled doctors met with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and after talks, they decided to conclude their strike.

According to sources, two committees will be formed to look into the complaints of doctors.

 

