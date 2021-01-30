KP govt announces to give job to ‘Charlie Chaplin’

PESHAWAR: In a bid to encourage the talent of Usman Khan, a Peshawar-based lookalike of legendary comic actor Charlie Chaplin, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday announced to give him a job, ARY News reported.

According to the details, KP Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai invited Usman Khan at his home and extended a job offer to him. Talking to journalists following the meeting, Shaukat Yousafzai said that the provincial government will give a suitable jod to Peshawar’s Charli Chaplin.

He maintained that they will support him at every level, adding that he had sent Usman Khan’s videos to the chief minister. The minister said that Peshawar’s Charli Chaplin will soon get a government job.

On the occasion, “Charli Chaplin” thanked the minister and the provincial government for the encouragement and for the job offer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Peshawar’s Charli Chaplin garnered appreciation on social media due to his comic expressions with an objective to bring smiles to people’s faces. His videos doing rounds on the internet these days.

