KP government to cooperate in BRT Peshawar case probe: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR: Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government spokesperson, Ajmal Wazir on Thursday said that the provincial government will cooperate with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in probe into the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar case, ARY News reported.

“We have no plans to halt the inquiry”, Ajmal Wazir said in his statement and added that the government neither has any plan to move to the Supreme Court over the matter.

He said the stance of the provincial government was not properly listened by the Peshawar High Court.

On November, 14, the PHC had handed down the judgment on BRT and directed the FIA to probe the Project and submit the report within 45 days.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, in the month of October, had announced new date for the completion of Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The provincial government admitted its mistake for making another delay in the functionalisation of BRT project. The project would now be completed by the end of 2019, said KP’s Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.

Read more: All BRT Peshawar project contractors paid dues: spokesperson

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed on May 12 to work day and night for completion of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for early completion of the BRT project. Work should be done in double shifts for timely completion of the project. Issues including payments of contractors should also be resolved,” Mahmood Khan had said in a statement while presiding over a meeting with the BRT project contractors.

The contractors apprised the KP chief minister about the issues faced by them. The director-general provincial development authority briefed the meeting about the development made on the BRT project. The chief minister said no compromise will be made on quality and timely completion of the BRT project.

