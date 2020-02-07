KP governor directs HED to submit audit report of universities

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of a news report published in the section of media, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Friday directed the Higher Education Department (HED) to submit an audit report of all the universities in the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Shah Farman said that financial irregularities in the universities will not be tolerated. The governor said that he will not compromise on financial discipline in the educational institutions.

Sources said that financial irregularities worth Rs40mn reported in different universities from 2014 to 2016. While Bacha Khan University leased out 407 kanal government’ land and forgot to recover Rs1.89 million.

Read More: HEC bans recruitments in KP universities

Last year on August 27, Higher Education Commission (HEC) had imposed a ban on recruitments in all universities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province due to severe financial crisis.

The commission had issued copies of the notification to all vice-chancellors (VCs) of the varsities which reasoned the occurrence of the financial crisis.

The notification had also stated that the administration of the varsities will have to get no-objection certification (NOC) from HEC.

