KP Governor, CM Mahmood Khan discuss provincial matters

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan called on Governor Shah Farman in Peshawar today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, various issues pertaining to the welfare of people of the province came under discussion.

The Governor said that projects started by government in its previous term should be completed on a priority basis.

He hoped Ouch Canal system will be completed soon to meet the irrigation needs of agriculture lands in district Peshawar.

Earlier on Sunday, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Nathia Gali governor house.

Matters pertaining to the overall political situation of country and FATA issues were discussed during the meeting.

