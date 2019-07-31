KP governor meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shah Farman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan has directed KP governor to maintain contacts with the political leadership of Afghanistan.

The PM Khan advised KP governor to improve relations with Afghan counterpart by keeping them in contact.

Governor KP Shah Farman will personally visit Afghanistan and will invite his Afghan counterpart for the Pakistan visit, added sources.

Earlier today Governor KP also met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad. The foreign minister said that provision of basic facilities and development process in the newly merged areas is on the top priority of the government and the party as well.

He said the people of these areas have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the security of the motherland.

Both leaders discussed the affairs pertaining to the development process in newly merged areas of the province including important party affairs.

Earlier on Monday, Governor Shah Farman said that the tribal people had made huge participation in voting and voted for those willing to see development in their areas.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, Shah Farman said that the nation had witnessed results of the KP elections held in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The tribesmen had supported the candidates who want to see development in their areas.

