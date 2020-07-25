Govt to introduce new law for bringing reforms in universities: KP governor

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman has said that a new law will be introduced to bring reforms in the universities in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

KP Governor Shah Farman, while talking to ARY News programme Aitraaz Hai, said that he was focusing on bringing reforms in the universities. He added, however, some people are expressing their disapproval and they have started running propaganda against his moves.

“No one was agreed to hold an audit of the varsities. I am willing to introduce a transparent mechanism. Some people are worried about universities’ reforms.”

Farman said he received many complaints regarding harassment in the varsities and the government will move to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold inquiries into different cases.

While unveiling the plan, Farman said that the government is going to introduce a new law with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) that would end mafias and financial irregularities from the varsities. The authorities were also working on plans to reduce the financial burden of the students to provide easy access to education to a common man.

To a question, the KP governor said that Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service will be launched 15 days after Eidul Azha.

While replying to another question, Shah Farman said that KP was the only province where the local government elections had been held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after coming into power, whereas, other provinces had organised local bodies’ polls over the directives of the Supreme Court (SC).

Comments

comments