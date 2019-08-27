KP Governor reviews development projects in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the apex committee to review the development and other projects in tribal districts, ARY News reported.

Matters relating to law and order situation in the province with special reference to tribal districts also came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister and Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood.

Earlier this month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid visits to Civil Hospital – Jamrud and Headquarter Hospital – Landi Kotal to review health facilities being provided to the nationals.

A briefing was also given to the KP chief minister during his visits. CM Khan said that he had himself visited hospitals in tribal districts to review health facilities.

He detailed that the government has initiated a recruitment process for the appointment of 400-500 doctors and technical staff, whereas, a gynecologist will be appointed in the hospitals within one week.

