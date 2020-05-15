KP govt allows barber shops, beauty salons to open thrice a week

PESHAWAR: A notification issued by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday allowed barber shops and beauty salons to continue operations on three days in a week, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, barber shops and salons will be allowed to remain open till 4 p.m and are asked to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

A list of SOPs issued by the government for the barbers and salons to follow consists of five salient points which are as below:

Barbers are only allowed to carry out haircuts and face shaving and all other activities involving direct contact with the customers skin in strictly prohibited. Hand washing before each haircut would be mandatory for beauticians and barbers alike. Customers, barbers and beauticians will all be required to wear face masks during working hours to ensure respiratory hygiene and safety. Overcrowding at barber shops and beauty salons is strictly prohibited and people inside such establishments should be kept at the bear minimum. Each and every surface of the shops and salons must be disinfected on a daily basis and the apparatus and tools used by the workers be disinfected after dealing with each client.

