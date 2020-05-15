KP govt allows barber shops, beauty salons to open thrice a week
PESHAWAR: A notification issued by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday allowed barber shops and beauty salons to continue operations on three days in a week, ARY News reported.
According to the notification, barber shops and salons will be allowed to remain open till 4 p.m and are asked to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in this regard.
Read More: KP govt approves resumption of inter-district transport, notification issued
A list of SOPs issued by the government for the barbers and salons to follow consists of five salient points which are as below:
- Barbers are only allowed to carry out haircuts and face shaving and all other activities involving direct contact with the customers skin in strictly prohibited.
- Hand washing before each haircut would be mandatory for beauticians and barbers alike.
- Customers, barbers and beauticians will all be required to wear face masks during working hours to ensure respiratory hygiene and safety.
- Overcrowding at barber shops and beauty salons is strictly prohibited and people inside such establishments should be kept at the bear minimum.
- Each and every surface of the shops and salons must be disinfected on a daily basis and the apparatus and tools used by the workers be disinfected after dealing with each client.